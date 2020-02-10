Welcome to the Future of Foodservice

Stein shared insights from FMI’s fifth annual “Power of Foodservice report,” which included a consumer survey conducted in late July and early August. At the time the survey was conducted, 40% of people said that they were avoiding foodservice offerings such as grab-and-go, salad bars and hot bars, but 60% indicated that they desired those products. Another 67% indicated that they were OK with retailers opening self-serve as long as precautions were in place and safety measures were communicated.

Beyond the basics of safety measures, the big opportunity going forward, according to Stein, is to elevate awareness of prepared foods and digitally integrate the offerings so they are available for pickup or delivery.

One retailer that has led in that regard is Casey’s General Stores. The Ankeny, Iowa-based operator of 2,200 convenience stores is well known for its prepared foods and pizza: It’s the nation’s fifth-largest pizza chain, and recent enhancements to its digital experience and loyalty program bode well for further growth.