Bacon Day Is Coming, and Save A Lot Is Giving Some Away

Mmm, bacon. To mark International Bacon Day on Sept. 4, discount retailer Save A Lot announced a new sweepstakes awarding a year’s supply of the Farmington brand of bacon that it carries in its stores.

The contest is open now through Sept. 8. No purchase is necessary, and consumers can enter by visiting SaveALot.com/FreeBacon. The grand prize will be awarded next week, in the form of a $400 Save A Lot gift card that can be used to purchase ample amounts of bacon over the course of 12 months.

“What better way to end the summer than a sizzling offer of free bacon for one lucky customer,” declared Tim Schroder, the retailer’s SVP of marketing.

Having free bacon money means a little more in today’s market. Average retail bacon prices rose 19 cents in July to reach $6.86 a pound, the highest price for bacon on record, according to data from the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Earth City, Mo.-based Save A Lot has 1,000 stores in 32 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.