Associated Food Stores in 1st Phase of DC Automation Project

Independent grocer co-op working with Symbotic technology at its distribution center in Farr West, Utah
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
AFS DC Outbound Pallet
An outbound pallet at is prepped at AFS' Farr West, Utah, distribution center, where the first phase of a modernization initiative with Symbotic has been activated.

Associated Food Stores (AFS), a provider of groceries and other goods and services to independent retailers across nine Intermountain states, and Symbotic Inc. have successfully activated a warehouse modernization initiative at AFS’ Farr West, Utah, distribution center. This move advances AFS’ 85-year commitment to efficiency and service for almost 500 indies. 

Symbotic’s end-to-end automation system, featuring robotic case pick capabilities, will enable AFS’ distribution center to enhance a range of retail-facing experiences, among them overall supply, greater selection, and delivery of products to stores. With better accuracy and aisle-friendly pallet deliveries to stores, the system permits increased speed to shelf and SKU availability for AFS’ customers while improving inventory use for AFS itself.

To mark this milestone, AFS planned to hold a special event on Thursday, March 6 featuring a commemorative power-up ceremony and a guided tour of the newly deployed Symbotic system. The automation initiative aims to transform the distribution center into a next-generation facility able to meet both current and future demands.

[RELATED: Walmart Strikes Deal to Further Automate E-Commerce Operations]

“The successful activation of phase one is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional service to our member retailers,” noted David Rice, AFS’ president and CEO. “By embracing advanced automation and partnering with Symbotic, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of supply chain innovation, ensuring that our retailers receive products more efficiently and accurately than ever before.”

“We are excited to provide AFS with the innovation, flexibility and reliability provided by Symbotic’s advanced AI and warehouse automation technology,” affirmed Rick Cohen, chairman and CEO of Wilmington, Mass.-based Symbotic. “We look forward to working with AFS for its next phase and continuing to support its retailers with a superior service experience.” 

Added Glen Keysaw, AFS’ VP of distribution: “Implementing the Symbotic system creates great opportunities for our distribution center team members to grow their skill sets and expand their future opportunities with the company. Due to the proactive efforts of our management team, all current team members at the distribution center will have jobs going forward, and the distribution center will continue supporting current and future independent grocers throughout the Intermountain West.”

This initiative is part of AFS’ mission to provide local retailers with the tools and resources necessary to compete and thrive in an evolving marketplace.

Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It’s No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

