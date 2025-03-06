Associated Food Stores in 1st Phase of DC Automation Project

An outbound pallet at is prepped at AFS' Farr West, Utah, distribution center, where the first phase of a modernization initiative with Symbotic has been activated.

Associated Food Stores (AFS), a provider of groceries and other goods and services to independent retailers across nine Intermountain states, and Symbotic Inc. have successfully activated a warehouse modernization initiative at AFS’ Farr West, Utah, distribution center. This move advances AFS’ 85-year commitment to efficiency and service for almost 500 indies.

Symbotic’s end-to-end automation system, featuring robotic case pick capabilities, will enable AFS’ distribution center to enhance a range of retail-facing experiences, among them overall supply, greater selection, and delivery of products to stores. With better accuracy and aisle-friendly pallet deliveries to stores, the system permits increased speed to shelf and SKU availability for AFS’ customers while improving inventory use for AFS itself.

To mark this milestone, AFS planned to hold a special event on Thursday, March 6 featuring a commemorative power-up ceremony and a guided tour of the newly deployed Symbotic system. The automation initiative aims to transform the distribution center into a next-generation facility able to meet both current and future demands.

