Associated Food Stores in 1st Phase of DC Automation Project
“We are excited to provide AFS with the innovation, flexibility and reliability provided by Symbotic’s advanced AI and warehouse automation technology,” affirmed Rick Cohen, chairman and CEO of Wilmington, Mass.-based Symbotic. “We look forward to working with AFS for its next phase and continuing to support its retailers with a superior service experience.”
Added Glen Keysaw, AFS’ VP of distribution: “Implementing the Symbotic system creates great opportunities for our distribution center team members to grow their skill sets and expand their future opportunities with the company. Due to the proactive efforts of our management team, all current team members at the distribution center will have jobs going forward, and the distribution center will continue supporting current and future independent grocers throughout the Intermountain West.”
This initiative is part of AFS’ mission to provide local retailers with the tools and resources necessary to compete and thrive in an evolving marketplace.
Salt Lake City-based AFS is a grocery retailer cooperative supplying independently owned retail supermarkets throughout the western United States. It’s No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.