Arctic Zero Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

Arctic Zero has a new line of non-dairy frozen desserts available in nine flavors. Containing only 160 to 320 calories per pint, the low-glycemic, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified desserts contain no artificial sweeteners and are made with organic cane sugar and monk fruit, containing no sugar alcohols. It also contains faba bean protein which is said to have a smoother, sweeter and richer flavor than many other plant proteins. Flavors include Chocolate Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Cookie Shake, Purely Chocolate, Cake Batter, Brownie Blast, Cookie Dough Chunk, Hint of Mint and Cherry Chocolate Chunk.