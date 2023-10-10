Another Whole Foods Market Coming to Las Vegas

A new Whole Foods Market is in the works at a master-planned community in Las Vegas. According to commercial real estate firm Howard Hughes Holdings, the grocery store will anchor a new retail center within the Summerlin neighborhood.

The developers noted that Whole Foods will be a hub of Summerlin’s downtown area, which it deems a "400-acre walkable urban core." Howard Hughes Holdings already has a relationship with the grocer, partnering with Whole Foods on three other master-planned community projects in Maryland, Texas and Hawaii.

“Whole Foods Market is known for its standards of excellence and being an industry leader when it comes to natural and organic foods, and we believe it is an ideal addition to the Summerlin community,” said Frank Stephan, president of the Nevada region for Howard Hughes. “The brand exemplifies the high level of quality that our residents are seeking, and that Howard Hughes is known to deliver.”

Befitting Whole Foods’ natural branding, the new retail center will be built to achieve LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Electric vehicle charging stations are part of the blueprints, too.

The core and shell of the retail center is expected to be competed in the third quarter of 2024. After that, Whole Foods can begin its buildout, according to Howard Hughes.

Whole Foods continues to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint around the United States. The retailer opened its latest store in Springfield, Va., on Oct. 4. Currently, Whole Foods operates three other stores in the Las Vegas market.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.