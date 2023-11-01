Another Food Bazaar Planned for Manhattan

A new Food Bazaar Supermarket is coming to New York City. Commercial real estate firm JLL announced that it has signed a lease with that retailer to open a 37,000-square-foot store in Northern Manhattan.

Slated for a spring 2025 opening, the latest Food Bazaar location at 375 West 207th Street will serve residents in the northern tip of Manhattan Island, in the Sherman Creek neighborhood. The store will anchor a mixed-income residential development along the waterfront.

[Read more: “PHOTO GALLERY: Wegmans’ New Store Opens in NYC"]

Operated by the family-owned Bogopa Service Corp., Food Bazaar has an established presence in the tri-state area and is known for its international food offerings and assortment of fresh foods. The new store will include a full-service meat counter, seafood department, expansive deli and bakery, along with an in-house coffee bean and roastery area.

“We are extremely excited to introduce our Food Bazaar brand to this community, which is where the founders of Food Bazaar lived for many years. As a company, we are passionate about supporting our local communities and we look forward to celebrating the neighborhood’s rich culture and heritage with a range of fresh food options catering to local demand,” said Edward Suh, EVP at Bogopa.

The developers also welcomed the addition. “As Sherman Creek evolves from a primarily commercial district to a dynamic community of new residential and mixed-use properties, open park space and waterfront access, Food Bazaar will fill the void for a full-service neighborhood supermarket providing fresh food options,” said Eli Weiss, principal of Joy Construction.

The announcement comes on the heels of Food Bazaar’s most recent opening in Brooklyn. That store has scheduled a grand opening for Nov. 2.

Long Island City, N.Y.-based Bogopa Service Corp., operating under the name Food Bazaar, is a family-owned and -operated company that has grown to more than 30 full-service Food Bazaar supermarkets in the New York metropolitan area. Food Bazaar carries staple grocery items, a range of global products and its own product lines under the Bogopa private label.