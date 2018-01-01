Amoré Organic Cocoa-and-Nut Spreads

Once Again Nut Butter has added to its lineup Amoré Spread Hazelnut with Cocoa & Milk and Amoré Spread Almond with Cocoa & Milk. In both products, high-quality nuts join organic cocoa and skim milk to create a creamy spread with a fondue-like consistency. They are made with 30 percent less sugar than the leading brands and are completely free of cholesterol and trans fat. The Amoré lineup is also Certified Organic, Fairtrade Certified, part of the brand’s Honest In Trade program, Non-GMO Project Verified and Gluten-Free Certified. Each variety retails for a suggested $9.95 per 12-ounce glass jar.