Amazon Launches 100+ New Aplenty Products

E-commerce giant Amazon has introduced more than 100 new products that showcase seasonal fall flavors to its Aplenty private brand.

The new products are available online now and will arrive at Amazon Fresh stores in the coming weeks. Aplenty offers consumers a wide array of snacks, pantry products, condiments and more.

“With the cool weather upon us, Amazon’s private label food brand, Aplenty, is excited to introduce more than 100 new delicious products sure to satisfy your seasonal cravings,” said the retailer. “From everyday staples to special indulgences, Aplenty offers products that are thoughtfully crafted, using high-quality ingredients and cooking methods to deliver delicious flavor."

New items highlighted by Amazon include:

Apple Pie Granola Clusters

Caramel Pumpkin Spice Popcorn

Pumpkin Spice Granola

Honey Crisp Apple Cider

Cinnamon Bun Pancake Mix

Truffle Cheese Crisps

Winter products such as Chocolate Peppermint Granola, Double Chocolate Truffle Hot Chocolate and White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn will be released at the end of October.

The Aplenty brand was launched in 2021, and has resonated with consumers for its diverse product offerings. Amazon says Aplenty has an average rating of 4.4 across nearly 64,000 reviews.

