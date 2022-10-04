Making Amazon More Accessible to All

As consumers try to manage rising costs in a tough economic climate, e-comm giant Amazon has introduced a new resource to help customers save more. Amazon Access is a one-stop-shop for customers to explore programs, discounts and features that make shopping on Amazon more affordable. Customers can find information on options like payment with SNAP EBT, Amazon Layaway and more.

Key among the programs featured in the hub is Prime’s discounted membership program for the millions of households that receive benefits from one of 10 government assistance programs. Over the past five years, the company has committed to making Amazon’s everyday selection and savings accessible to customers by offering a discounted membership for qualifying government assistance recipients. To celebrate this milestone, the company is giving the membership a new name: Prime Access. Eligible U.S. customers who sign up can take advantage of all of Prime’s benefits for just $6.99 per month — more than 50% off the cost of a full-price membership.

Customers can also access the new Amazon Access hub to learn about the following programs:

Pay with SNAP EBT on Amazon : Customers with a valid SNAP EBT card in all states except Alaska can use their SNAP funds to order eligible groceries online from Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh with fast, free shipping on eligible Amazon orders.

Amazon Layaway : Customers can s hop now and pay over time with Layaway — all with no credit check, interest or fees. They can pay 20% of the total cost of their selected items, lock in the price and pay the rest over time.

Discounts: Users can shop discounts on household essentials, clip coupons and save on items across Amazon with Subscribe & Save — up to 15% off with free shipping on automatic deliveries of eligible items.

Pay and pickup how you want: Customers can shop Amazon.com without a debit or credit card by paying with Amazon Cash and pick up Amazon packages near them by having them shipped to a self-service Amazon locker or staffed Counter location.

Meanwhile, Amazon is getting a jump on its already popular pre-holiday promotions by rolling out a new two-day global shopping event for Prime members, starting at 12 a.m. PDT on Oct. 11 and continuing through the end of the day on Oct. 12. This is the second Prime Day event in the past few months, following a successful similar event in July.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.