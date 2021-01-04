Aldi’s Earth Grown Brand Receives Good Housekeeping Seal

The latest Aldi-exclusive private brand to be honored with the Good Housekeeping Seal is Earth Grown, which consists of premium plant-based items at affordable prices. The 34 recognized products include Vegan Macaroni & Cheese, Meatless Meatballs, Coconutmilk Strawberry Yogurt, Meatless Chicken Tenders, Nondairy Ice Cream and Veggie Burgers — the last a two-time Aldi Fan Favorites winner.

“Aldi customers have loved Earth Grown products from the moment we introduced them,” noted Joan Kavanaugh, VP of National buying at the deep-discount grocer. “Shopper feedback drove us to create this exceptional line of delicious vegetarian and vegan foods, all at great prices. We’re proud of the brand’s success and honored that Earth Grown foods are now backed by ‘America’s Most Trusted Emblem.’”

Launched as Aldi Finds in 2018, the immediately successful brand was quickly added to the retailer’s everyday assortment, in the fastest-ever introduction of an Aldi-exclusive brand to market. The number of Earth Grown offerings has expanded since its introduction and will continue to increase in the coming year, according to the company.

“The Aldi Earth Grown line makes delicious plant-based eating more accessible,” said Stefani Sassos, a registered dietitian for the New York-based Good Housekeeping Institute. “The line demonstrates a commitment to providing more sustainable food choices that don’t sacrifice on flavor or quality. We’re excited to welcome this innovative and environmentally conscious product line from Aldi into our Good Housekeeping Seal family.”

Last year, 80 foods sold under Aldi’s Simply Nature brand earned the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem, and in 2019, more than 50 of the grocer’s Little Journey premium baby and toddler products earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Further, the entire liveGfree line of gluten-free foods and Never Any! meats have been backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal since 2018. Before the latest recognition of Earth Grown, more than 170 Aldi products had received the honor.

Staffed by engineers, scientists and technology experts, the Good Housekeeping Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for Hearst Magazines’ Good Housekeeping magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal.

In related news, seven Aldi private-brand products were recognized across various food categories in the recent Product of the Year USA awards.