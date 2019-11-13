Aldi Introduces Beer and Wine Delivery

In advance of the holidays, Aldi has launched beer and wine delivery nationwide via Instacart, where permitted by state and local laws.

Shoppers can go to shop.aldi.us to choose from a wide assortment of private-brand wine and beer, and have it all delivered to their homes.

“The busy holiday season is fast approaching, making convenience more important than ever, and adding alcohol delivery to our online offerings is one more way Aldi saves you time,” noted Scott Patton, VP of corporate buying at Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. “Our award-winning wines range from less than $5 for 90-point rated Evanta Malbec to $12 for premium offerings, such as 92-point rated Peaks & Tides Cabernet Sauvignon. You can have a bottle delivered to your doorstep in as fast as an hour.”

Since the limited-assortment retailer first offered grocery delivery with Instacart in 2017, Aldi has considerably increased the number of locations offering the service. Currently, customers at nearly all of the grocer’s stores in 10,000-plus ZIP codes across the country have access to online grocery delivery.

To mark the start of beer and wine delivery, Aldi and Instacart are offering free delivery for first-time customers using the code ALDIHOLIDAY19 until Dec. 31.

“Instacart is proud to expand its partnership with Aldi and reach across more Aldi aisles so customers can order wine and beer, in addition to groceries and household essentials, for delivery to their door,” said Chris Rogers, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “By introducing Aldi alcohol to the Instacart marketplace, we’re making it even easier for customers to get all their favorites from Aldi delivered in as fast as an hour.”

Customers ordering alcohol are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

With its global headquarters in Germany, Aldi operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. Aldi U.S. is No. 9 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.