Albertsons, UFCW Locals Reach Tentative Agreement, Avoiding Strike

Further, UFCW 8-Golden State members working in Albertsons and Vons locations in Kern, Inyo, and Mono counties, who are covered under a separate expired contract, also have a new tentative agreement.

“We’re deeply grateful to the customers we serve for their unwavering support,” added Loveall. “Your encouragement gave our members strength, resolve and the confidence to stand united. We were never alone, thanks to you.”.

More details about the agreement will be made public after the ratification vote takes place.

