Albertsons, UFCW Locals Reach Tentative Agreement, Avoiding Strike

At issue were wage increases, health care, pension funding and job protections for 25K NorCal grocery employees
Bridget Goldschmidt
A new tentative contract provides economic security, health care and pension improvements for around 25,000 Albertsons, Safeway and Vons workers. 

UFCW 8-Golden State, along with UFCW Locals 5 and 648, has come to a tentative agreement with Albertsons Cos., parent company of the Safeway and Vons banners. According to the unions, the deal provides economic security, health care and pension improvements for around 25,000 Albertsons, Safeway and Vons workers.  

“This agreement is the result of our members standing strong together,” said Jacques Loveall, president of Roseville, Calif.-based UFCW 8-Golden State. “Because of their unity and determination, this new agreement will bring them the respect and dignity they deserve. These workers are more than the backbone of these companies — they are part of the fabric of our communities, and their efforts drive our shared success.”

The tentative agreement includes significant wage increases, a secure retirement plan, funded health care benefits and job protection language.

The deal comes after five months of intensive negotiations, round-the-clock bargaining sessions in the final days, and a potential walkout involving 25,000-plus Northern California grocery workers, from the Grapevine (a section of Interstate 5) to the Oregon border. 

Further, UFCW 8-Golden State members working in Albertsons and Vons locations in Kern, Inyo, and Mono counties, who are covered under a separate expired contract, also have a new tentative agreement.

“We’re deeply grateful to the customers we serve for their unwavering support,” added Loveall. “Your encouragement gave our members strength, resolve and the confidence to stand united. We were never alone, thanks to you.”.

More details about the agreement will be made public after the ratification vote takes place.

Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), which represents more than 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada, is one of the largest private-sector unions in North America. UFCW members work in such industries as retail food, food processing, agriculture, retail sales and health care. 

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

