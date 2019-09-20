Albertsons Rolls Out Certified Plant Based Foods line

Albertsons Cos. has become the first grocer to introduce private-brand Certified Plant Based foods in collaboration with the Plant Based Foods Association.

PBFA, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, worked with the grocer on the certification and launch of the new product line, which is also USDA-certified organic. On the packaging for each food item, the Certified Plant Based seal is prominently displayed.

“With the launch of these new Certified Plant Based foods, Albertsons is delivering to consumers the plant-based options they are seeking,” noted PBFA Senior Director of Retail Partnerships Julie Emmett. “We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons Cos. on their launch, applaud them for their leadership, and look forward to a strong relationship to continue to meet consumer demand for plant-based foods.”

The grocer promised plant-based additions to its private-brand line back in May of this year.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.