99 Ranch Market to Open 1st Portland Store
99 Ranch offers free same-day delivery ($49-plus within a 20-mile radius) and is available via Instacart and Uber Eats.
The grand-opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 16 will feature a traditional lion dance and bluefin tuna-cutting show, plus exclusive perks, giveaways and more.
"The new Portland store is a wonderful representation of how our brand has evolved from Asian grocery chain to a destination for food and culture," said Alice Chen, CEO of Buena Park, Calif.-based Tawa Supermarket, parent company of 99 Ranch. "We're delighted to create a new hub for Portland's bustling, diverse community."
Meanwhile, on the East Coast, 99 Ranch recently opened its first outpost in New York City in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens.
"With the growing demand for authentic Asian groceries and prepared foods, now is the right time to expand further into the New York metro area," said Chen in an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt. "We see tremendous opportunity to serve diverse and vibrant communities that value both quality and cultural connection."
Founded in 1984, 99 Ranch has long served as a "Gateway to Asia" for shoppers seeking authentic Asian ingredients, live seafood, everyday staples, hard-to-find condiments, and trending snacks. The Asian supermarket chain is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.