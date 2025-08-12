99 Ranch Market to Open 1st Portland Store

In-store amenities of 99 Ranch's newest store include fish frying, live crab steaming, and grab-and-go hot deli and bakery, with HK Café, an authentic Hong Kong-style dim sum eatery, coming soon.

Asian grocery store chain 99 Ranch Market has revealed it will open its first store in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 16. Located at 10544 SE Washington Street, this is the predominantly West Coast brand's second store in Oregon; its Beaverton location opened in 2017.

Known for its vibrant Asian food scene, Portland is the ideal community for 99 Ranch Market to open its 65th store nationwide, adding to a growing footprint across 11 states. Located in the Gateway area near Mall 205, the new store is easily accessible via I-205 and public transit.

The 35,000-square-foot new grocery store will include more than 12,000 SKUs spanning produce, premium meats, live seafood, frozen foods, packaged grocery, snacks, beverages, household items/cookware, and the brand's signature Asian bakery and hot deli.

In-store services and perks will include in-house butchering; complimentary fish frying and live crab/lobster steaming; a multilingual staff; end cap educational tags and recipe inspiration; in-store sampling; and members-only promotions.

Global lifestyle retailer Miniso will also be located inside the Portland 99 Ranch location, while an HK Café location will open later this year, allowing shoppers to dine at an authentic Hong Kong-style dim sum café.