99 Ranch Market to Open 1st Portland Store

Asian grocery chain grows footprint with 2nd location in Oregon
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
99 Ranch
In-store amenities of 99 Ranch's newest store include fish frying, live crab steaming, and grab-and-go hot deli and bakery, with HK Café, an authentic Hong Kong-style dim sum eatery, coming soon.

Asian grocery store chain 99 Ranch Market has revealed it will open its first store in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 16. Located at 10544 SE Washington Street, this is the predominantly West Coast brand's second store in Oregon; its Beaverton location opened in 2017.

Known for its vibrant Asian food scene, Portland is the ideal community for 99 Ranch Market to open its 65th store nationwide, adding to a growing footprint across 11 states. Located in the Gateway area near Mall 205, the new store is easily accessible via I-205 and public transit.

The 35,000-square-foot new grocery store will include more than 12,000 SKUs spanning produce, premium meats, live seafood, frozen foods, packaged grocery, snacks, beverages, household items/cookware, and the brand's signature Asian bakery and hot deli.

[RELATED: Another Asian Grocer Is Growing in California]

In-store services and perks will include in-house butchering; complimentary fish frying and live crab/lobster steaming; a multilingual staff; end cap educational tags and recipe inspiration; in-store sampling; and members-only promotions.

Global lifestyle retailer Miniso will also be located inside the Portland 99 Ranch location, while an HK Café location will open later this year, allowing shoppers to dine at an authentic Hong Kong-style dim sum café.

99 Ranch offers free same-day delivery ($49-plus within a 20-mile radius) and is available via Instacart and Uber Eats.

The grand-opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 16 will feature a traditional lion dance and bluefin tuna-cutting show, plus exclusive perks, giveaways and more.

"The new Portland store is a wonderful representation of how our brand has evolved from Asian grocery chain to a destination for food and culture," said Alice Chen, CEO of Buena Park, Calif.-based Tawa Supermarket, parent company of 99 Ranch. "We're delighted to create a new hub for Portland's bustling, diverse community."

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, 99 Ranch recently opened its first outpost in New York City in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens.

"With the growing demand for authentic Asian groceries and prepared foods, now is the right time to expand further into the New York metro area," said Chen in an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt. "We see tremendous opportunity to serve diverse and vibrant communities that value both quality and cultural connection."

Founded in 1984, 99 Ranch has long served as a "Gateway to Asia" for shoppers seeking authentic Asian ingredients, live seafood, everyday staples, hard-to-find condiments, and trending snacks. The Asian supermarket chain is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

