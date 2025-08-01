Incorporating Multicultural Cuisine Into a Healthy Diet
Fresh Fruits and Veggies
The produce section of a typical major grocery store carries about 200 different fruits and vegetables, according to the Foundation for Fresh Produce. Yet, by far, Americans’ top two vegetable choices are potatoes and tomatoes, largely as French fries and pizza sauce, according to the USDA Economic Research Service. Apples and oranges, including fresh, juice and other forms, top the fruit list, followed by bananas.
Trying produce from other cultures could inspire shoppers to branch out. Nutrition-packed greens like spinach and kale are familiar choices, but shoppers might not have tried collards, turnip greens and mustard greens, which are traditional in African-American fare; broccoli rabe (rapini), escarole and Swiss chard, popular in Italian dishes; and bok choy and napa cabbage from Chinese cuisine. Visually interesting tropical fruits like dragon fruit and star fruit, found on Central and South American menus, are fun for kids to eat. Crisp and sweet Asian pears (apple pears), usually grown in Japan, also have kid appeal.
Different Dairy
Dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt are noted for providing important nutrients like calcium and protein. Tangy, fermented kefir and labneh are delicious dairy alternatives.
Kefir, often described as a drinkable yogurt, originated in the Caucasus Mountains, where it was made from goat’s milk. Today, most kefir is made from cow’s milk and is readily available in flavored and plain versions.
Labneh, used in Middle Eastern cuisine, is made by straining plain yogurt into a thick consistency similar to whipped cream cheese. A few ways to use versatile labneh are as a spread, a dip or a baking ingredient. If you don’t carry prepared labneh, advise shoppers that it’s easy to make at home from regular or Greek yogurt.