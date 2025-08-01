Incorporating Multicultural Cuisine Into a Healthy Diet

Introducing your shoppers to the wide world of multicultural foods through tastings, cooking demos, flavorful recipes and usage tips can expand their culinary horizons and boost nutrition.

It’s said that variety is the spice of life, but did you know that eating a variety of foods is key to a healthy diet? Yet many Americans eat the same few foods on repeat and tend to fall short on getting recommended amounts of whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

Introducing your shoppers to the wide world of multicultural foods through tastings, cooking demos, flavorful recipes and usage tips can expand their culinary horizons and boost nutrition. Below are just a few ideas – all as close as a trip down your aisles.

[RELATED: Nutritious Snacking Ideas]

Ancient Whole Grains

Sampling delicious ancient grains could motivate shoppers to increase their whole grain intake. Ancient grains are whole grains, many with origins dating back hundreds or even thousands of years. Today, they’re readily available and cooking quickly.

One option is freekeh, a wheat product popular in Middle Eastern and North African cuisine. Freekeh offers a delicious smoky ﬂavor that works well in pilafs in savory salads, or as a porridge, according to the Whole Grains Council. Another option is teff, a mainstay in Ethiopian cuisine, where teff’s minute grains are used to make the traditional flatbread injera. Teff’s sweet, molasses-like ﬂavor is delicious in baked goods, as a porridge, or as a side dish flavored with chopped fresh herbs.