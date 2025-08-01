 Skip to main content

Incorporating Multicultural Cuisine Into a Healthy Diet

Expanding shoppers' culinary horizons while boosting nutrition
Diane Quagliani, MBA, RDN, LDN
Introducing your shoppers to the wide world of multicultural foods through tastings, cooking demos, flavorful recipes and usage tips can expand their culinary horizons and boost nutrition.

It’s said that variety is the spice of life, but did you know that eating a variety of foods is key to a healthy diet? Yet many Americans eat the same few foods on repeat and tend to fall short on getting recommended amounts of whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

Introducing your shoppers to the wide world of multicultural foods through tastings, cooking demos, flavorful recipes and usage tips can expand their culinary horizons and boost nutrition. Below are just a few ideas – all as close as a trip down your aisles.

Ancient Whole Grains

Sampling delicious ancient grains could motivate shoppers to increase their whole grain intake. Ancient grains are whole grains, many with origins dating back hundreds or even thousands of years. Today, they’re readily available and cooking quickly.

One option is freekeh, a wheat product popular in Middle Eastern and North African cuisine. Freekeh offers a delicious smoky ﬂavor that works well in pilafs in savory salads, or as a porridge, according to the Whole Grains Council. Another option is teff, a mainstay in Ethiopian cuisine, where teff’s minute grains are used to make the traditional flatbread injera. Teff’s sweet, molasses-like ﬂavor is delicious in baked goods, as a porridge, or as a side dish flavored with chopped fresh herbs. 

Fresh Fruits and Veggies

The produce section of a typical major grocery store carries about 200 different fruits and vegetables, according to the Foundation for Fresh Produce. Yet, by far, Americans’ top two vegetable choices are potatoes and tomatoes, largely as French fries and pizza sauce, according to the USDA Economic Research Service. Apples and oranges, including fresh, juice and other forms, top the fruit list, followed by bananas.

Trying produce from other cultures could inspire shoppers to branch out. Nutrition-packed greens like spinach and kale are familiar choices, but shoppers might not have tried collards, turnip greens and mustard greens, which are traditional in African-American fare; broccoli rabe (rapini), escarole and Swiss chard, popular in Italian dishes; and bok choy and napa cabbage from Chinese cuisine. Visually interesting tropical fruits like dragon fruit and star fruit, found on Central and South American menus, are fun for kids to eat. Crisp and sweet Asian pears (apple pears), usually grown in Japan, also have kid appeal.

Different Dairy

Dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt are noted for providing important nutrients like calcium and protein. Tangy, fermented kefir and labneh are delicious dairy alternatives.

Kefir, often described as a drinkable yogurt, originated in the Caucasus Mountains, where it was made from goat’s milk. Today, most kefir is made from cow’s milk and is readily available in flavored and plain versions. 

Labneh, used in Middle Eastern cuisine, is made by straining plain yogurt into a thick consistency similar to whipped cream cheese. A few ways to use versatile labneh are as a spread, a dip or a baking ingredient. If you don’t carry prepared labneh, advise shoppers that it’s easy to make at home from regular or Greek yogurt.

