5 Gelson's Wines Earn Praise From Wine Enthusiast

Several private label wines from upscale California-based retailer Gelson’s have earned praise from Wine Enthusiast, clocking scores of 90+ from the wine-focused outlet.

The five red wines were all released in 2019 and 2020, shortly after the retailer launched its private label wine program in September of 2017. The line then expanded in 2018 to include a collaboration with Napa Valley craftsman and “Winemaker of the Year” Julien Fayard, which the five praise-earning wines are part of. Fayard and Gelson's have continued to add new products to the collection since the initial collaboration.

“From the beginning, Gelson’s has always embraced the highest standards in our products and services, and I’m truly proud of this recognition by Wine Enthusiast, reflecting the excellence in our curated collection of Gelson’s wines and our other private brand products,” said Gelson’s President and CEO John Bagan.

The following red wines were awarded the following 90+ scores by Wine Enthusiast:

Gelson’s 2020 Single Vineyard Reserve Merlot Coombsville: 94 (Editors’ Choice, $35)

Gelson’s 2019 Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Mount Veeder: 94 ($40, Limited Availability)

Gelson’s 2020 Single Vineyard Epicure Series Cabernet Sauvignon Yountville: 94 ($80)

Gelson’s 2019 Single Vineyard Epicure Series Cabernet Sauvignon Howell Mountain: 92 ($80)

Gelson’s 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley: 92 ($35)

“Since Gelson’s first asked me to collaborate on its wine collection back in 2018, I have been delighted that our shared high standards of excellence are so well-matched,” said Fayard. “We have created truly elegant wines, for the sophisticated Gelson’s customer.”

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 27 locations throughout Southern California.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.