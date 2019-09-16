21 Long Island, NY Stop & Shop Stores Receive Makeovers

The Stop & Shop Grocery Co. LLC has invested $133 million to upgrade 21 Suffolk County stores on New York’s Long Island. The refreshed locations, which promise an improved shopping experience, reopened on Friday, Sept. 13.

“The remodeling of our Long Island stores is a key milestone in our journey to refresh the Stop & Shop brand for the future and to strengthen our position as market leader,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We’re excited for local customers to enjoy the changes we’ve brought to Long Island, like even more fresh produce, lower prices and new solutions to help make things easy for our customers get their shopping done and get back to what matters most.”

Part of the chain’s multiyear brand refresh, the store makeovers include such features as new flooring and fixtures; the addition of sushi bars, stir-fry stations, salad bars, and hot and cold prepared foods; in-store cafés with free wi-fi; larger produce sections with more organic and locally grown items; expanded Italian food sections; the implementation of Scan It! Mobile Pay; convenience cases near checkout with milk, bread, butter and eggs; integration of natural and organic items throughout the stores; same-day online pickup; and lower prices on some products. Long Island is the second market to debut Stop & Shop's new format, following Hartford, Conn., last year.

As part of this initiative, the grocer has hired about 350 part-time associates, while also promoting almost 100 employees to full-time positions.

In other Stop & Shop news, the company is hiring more than 250 part-time associates to fill positions in 20 Peapod Warerooms to support the company’s growing grocery pickup and delivery services. To fill these open roles, which include driver and clerk positions, the retailer will hold jobs fairs at select stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“Stop & Shop strives to provide excellent customer service to all of the people we serve, whether its in-store or online,” noted Dean Wilkinson, the banner's ecommerce lead. “These Peapod Wareroom positions are vital to ensuring that our new and expanding pickup and delivery services are successful. We’re eager to hire associates who are looking for a job that serves as the first step to a rewarding career with a company that values its associates and hard work.”

Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop employs more than 8,000 associates and operates 51 stores on Long Island, and has a total of 60,000 employees and more than 400 locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.