Stop & Shop, The Dinner Daily Team Up

Stop & Shop is offering 30,000 customers free access to meal planning service The Dinner Daily for National Family Meals Month and the remainder of the year.

The Dinner Daily program includes:

“As our customers adjust to busy back-to-school routines, we’re hoping to make dinners easier with this stress-free way to plan their weekly family meals and save money while doing it,” said Whitney Clarke, chief marketing officer, Stop & Shop. “Stop & Shop and The Dinner Daily are excited to offer this service to our customers to help take the challenge out of the nightly ‘what’s for dinner’ question.”