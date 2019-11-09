Stop & Shop, The Dinner Daily Team Up
Stop & Shop is offering 30,000 customers free access to meal planning service The Dinner Daily for National Family Meals Month and the remainder of the year.
The Dinner Daily program includes:
- Weekly meal plans sent directly to their inbox
- Meals based on what’s on sale at Stop & Shop each week
- Ability to customize food preferences, dietary needs and family size
- Variety of menu options, such as reduced carb, gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, egg free, and “stick to the basics”
- Editable shopping list so users can include all their weekly grocery needs
“As our customers adjust to busy back-to-school routines, we’re hoping to make dinners easier with this stress-free way to plan their weekly family meals and save money while doing it,” said Whitney Clarke, chief marketing officer, Stop & Shop. “Stop & Shop and The Dinner Daily are excited to offer this service to our customers to help take the challenge out of the nightly ‘what’s for dinner’ question.”
Customers can go to their store to shop for menu items or use Peapod for grocery delivery or in-store pickup with The Daily Dinner's one-click ordering. Stop & Shop is one of many grocers celebrating September as National Family Meals Month.
Stop & Shop employs almost 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, which also owns e-grocer Peapod, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.