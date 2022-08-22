10 Ways Grocery Retailers Can Use Augmented Reality

In part one of this two-part series, we’ll consider the ways that in-store augmented-reality (AR) grocery experiences can produce real bottom-line results for your retail grocery business. In part two, we’ll do the same for out-of-store AR retail grocery experiences.

AR adoption has exploded over the past two years. In 2021 alone, 93.3 million people used augmented reality at least once per month, according to eMarketer. That’s 28.1% of the U.S. population across all age groups — and adoption is growing steadily.

This makes sense when you consider the fact that, beyond engaging and memorable entertainment, today’s AR experiences are also really useful.

In a study analyzing 5G phone users, Ericsson Emodo found that two-thirds of respondents who identified as “later adopters” asked for more AR advertising over traditional formats. These are people who don’t consider themselves to be tech-savvy — and even may be unfamiliar with the term “augmented reality” — but immediately realized the benefits of augmented reality when presented with the ability to do things like place virtual furniture in their homes and virtually try-on products.

This shift to utility, along with the proliferation of AR-enabled mobile phones and 5G connectivity, represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for grocery brands to radically change the way customers shop in their stores and experience their brands.

Together, these concepts will help you improve key aspects of customer experience, increase brand loyalty and achieve real business value — both inside and outside of your stores.