10 Ways Supermarket and Grocery Retailers Can Use Augmented Reality

In part one of this two-part series, we aimed to inspire you with ideas and examples of how augmented reality can be used to improve key aspects of the retail customer experience, increase brand loyalty and achieve real business value inside your stores. Now let’s look at the vast potential augmented reality has to achieve real business goals outside your stores.

6. Reach Massive Audiences — Organically — With Social AR

Social networks such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok want to accelerate user adoption of augmented reality (AR) and are pulling out all the stops to do so.

In fact, anecdotal evidence suggests their algorithmscurrently favor AR content, giving it outsized organic reach. Furthermore, AR content lends itself extremely well to sharing, which offers built-in virality to grocery brands that create smart AR experiences.

According to a recent report by Camera IQ, 78% of consumers say that they’re likely to share a brand’s AR experience on social media, and more than four out of 10 say that they’re more likely to share an AR experience than other types of brand posts.

Why pay to promote a static ad when your brand could experience arguably better social growth free and organically?

If your brand has a decent following on one of these social networks, creating social AR content is sort of a no-brainer, as it will likely pay for itself. Also, if you’re looking to jump onto a new platform, social AR content is a fantastic way to quickly grow your account. Of course, these algorithms won’t always favor AR content, which is why the time is right to dive in and run some social AR experiments.