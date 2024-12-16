Venerable Louisiana brand Zatarain’s has introduced a reformulated Andouille Smoked Sausage. A bold twist on a fan favorite, the updated Andouille recipe delivers heat and savory paprika, black and red pepper, oregano, and thyme for an even more robust and flavorful experience. The 100% premium pork sausage can be used in dishes ranging from New Orleans classics like gumbo and jambalaya to crowd pleasers such as charcuterie boards and breakfast sandwiches. To mark the launch, Zatarain's has teamed up with longtime partner and award-winning cookbook author Joy Wilson (a.k.a. Joy the Baker) to create recipes featuring the latest Smoked Sausage SKU. The Andouille Smoked Sausage retails for a suggested $4.49 per 14-ounce package. Zatarain’s is a brand of McCormick & Co.