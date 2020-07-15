World Tea Conference & Expo Canceled

Questex, the parent company of World Tea Conference + Expo, has revealed that the annual event will not occur this year, as the Colorado Convention Center has determined that no large-scale events can take place at the venue for the remainder of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. World Tea Conference + Expo was originally scheduled to run Oct. 15-18 in Denver.

The event brings tea industry professionals together to learn, grow their businesses and network with their peers, while forging enduring partnerships and friendships. The 2021 event is slated to take place July 14-16 at the Colorado Convention Center.

“This will be the first time in 18 years the event has been forced to cancel,” New York-based Questex noted. “Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by the current situation, and our No. 1 priority remains keeping our entire community safe.”

The company added that all attendee registration tickets purchased for the original World Tea Conference + Expo 2020 dates would be honored for a full credit toward the 2021 event, and that exhibitors would be contacted soon with information.