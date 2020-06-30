Press enter to search
PMA Cancels Fresh Summit 2020 in Dallas

By Abby Kleckler - 06/30/2020
This year's PMA Fresh Summit will take place in a virtual format.

The Produce Market Association's (PMA) Fresh Summit 2020, originally scheduled for Oct. 13-15, 2020, is the latest event casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cathy Burns, PMA's CEO, recently provided a video message on the status of the event, saying "it became abundantly clear that we could not hold a conference in Dallas as planned." 

"Now, if you told me in January that six months later I would even have this thought, let alone give voice to it, there's no way I would have believed you," she added. "But the reality is our world has changed, and we have all felt the impact."

Burns voiced her disappointment in not being able to come together in person for the annual gathering of the produce and floral industries but voiced a need for resiliency and innovation. 

Fresh Summit 2020 will take place in a different, virtual format from Oct. 13-15, and attendees are encouraged to visit the Fresh Summit website for additional information as it becomes available. 

PMA will reach out individually over the coming weeks to discuss options and share more information with exhibitors and sponsors. It is also holding a webinar on Thursday, Aug. 13, with more event information.

