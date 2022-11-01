Woodman’s Markets Goes All In on Omnichannel Retail Media

Wisconsin-based independent food retailer Woodman’s Markets is making it easier for its brand partners to manage in-store, out-of-store and online advertising assets. The grocer is moving its bookings, management and reporting processes online thanks to a partnership with omnichannel retail media platform Brandcrush.

The white label, self-serve supplier media portal will help Woodman’s scale media sales and also create new efficiencies. The Brandcrush technology will also allow the grocer to continue its work with third-party providers for in-house shopper media programs.

“Partnering with Brandcrush is a perfect fit, as their proven technology consolidates all of our media opportunities for our suppliers across our business to drive sales,” said Dustin Wales, marketing director at Woodman’s Markets. “This is an area we have wanted to scale for some time. Brandcrush provides us with the tools to consolidate, manage and scale our media, and build a professional portal for our suppliers to utilize.

“We have the confidence that Brandcrush will help us grow our media program without having to immediately grow our team,” continued Wales. “Technologies like this help to level the retail media playing field. Our suppliers, including regional and local brands, can access a self-serve media portal for real-time and easy access to opportunities. It benefits both SME brands and our major multinational suppliers.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a progressive, trusted retailer as Woodman’s,” said Teresa Aprile, co-founder and CEO of Brandcrush. “Independent U.S. grocery stores account for 33% of national sales and offer valuable, but untapped, media channels for suppliers to drive brand-building initiatives and product trial.”

Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s has 19 stores throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois and is No. 80 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.