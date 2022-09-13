Brandcrush Expands Retail Media Solution to U.S. Grocers

Australia-owned omnichannel media platform Brandcrush is expanding to the U.S. market to help grocery retailers and CPG brands drive growth with efficient centralized media management. The U.S. expansion into grocery follows Brandcrush's success in Australia and with global D2C retailers.

Brandcrush helps close the adtech gap in retail media, offering a unique solution for grocers, with a software and network for all omnichannel touchpoints (in-store, out-of-store and online shopper media) and a scalable platform that integrates with financial, CMS and on-site media platforms. By unlocking and scaling the entire omnichannel owned-media opportunity, Brandcrush simplifies how companies buy and sell retail media. Monetizing retailers' omnichannel media touchpoints grows their top and bottom lines with efficient processes. Brands also maximize their return on ad spend, seamlessly identifying which retailers and media optimize conversion, lower customer acquisition costs and fuel product discovery.

This U.S. expansion coincides with the Groceryshop conference taking place Sept. 19-22 in Las Vegas, where Brandcrush CEO and Co-Founder Teresa Aprile will speak about the underserved owned-media market opportunity.

"We’re excited to align our technology with the needs of the U.S. grocery retail market, as 80% of retail media assets remain underserved by adtech," said Aprile. "Too often, media assets are hard to book and scale and highly inefficient, scattered across fragmented manual formats like spreadsheets, emails, PDFs and media kits. Bringing our centralized, digital solution to U.S. grocery retailers will help brands efficiently book any form of owned media and maximize retailers’ media monetization potential."

According to the company, Brandcrush’s media solution drives up to 30% revenue growth opportunity and provides in excess of 25% operational efficiency gains through tech-enabled media management.

Brandcrush pointed out that companies and investors are paying close attention to the evolution of the global retail media market as brand marketers shift dollars toward retailer media channels for deeper customer engagement and lower customer acquisition costs. Marketing budgets now blend across trade, shopper, digital and brand segments, and today’s omnichannel shopper compels brands to align in-store and online media efforts for effective targeting that leads to sales growth.