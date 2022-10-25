How HelloFresh Is Transforming Its Owned Media

HelloFresh is partnering with owned media platform Brandcrush to digitize and streamline its media partnership processes in an effort to give brands better access to the meal kit company’s consumer base. The move will transform HelloFresh’s owned media bookings, management and online reporting processes.

The Brandcrush online platform gives brand partners greater agility and access to targeted media opportunities with HelloFresh, including in-box sampling, inserts and online marketing.

"We've experienced significant growth over the last two years, reaching more than 4 million active customers last quarter. Our savvy health-conscious consumers value discovery and are more likely to purchase a product that they have sampled in our boxes,” said Nicole Hawkins, director of brand partnerships at HelloFresh USA.

Continued Hawkins: “Combined with our digital assets, marketers have the opportunity to leverage our customer touchpoints as part of their integrated campaigns. And with a digital platform, we have made the process of campaign onboarding much more streamlined and visible for our brand partners. Now brands and agencies can access a single, centralized source of media partnership opportunities and their brand team can keep track of campaigns at all times.”

The HelloFresh Media Portal offers scalable partnership opportunities and more media opportunities that are easily discoverable and bookable for brands. The digitization effort will help modernize media processes and give partners a one-stop-shop for media management.

"Increased supplier marketing accessibility and monetization are necessities,” said Teresa Aprile, co-founder and CEO of Brandcrush, which is headquartered in Australia. “Our technology has allowed D2C and grocery retailers, shopping malls, gym chains and even universities to drive engagement, customer acquisition and ROI. We’re thrilled to help HelloFresh stay efficient, agile and competitive by empowering them with our proven digital tools."

HelloFresh shared its Q2 performance in August, reporting a revenue high of 1.96 billion euros (nearly USD $1.97 billion), up 16% on a constant-currency basis from the second quarter of 2021, and a decline in adjusted EBITA to 145.9 million euros from 157.8 million euros a year ago. In the U.S., orders topped 16.5 million for the most recent three-month period, compared with nearly 15.6 million orders versus the same period last year. In addition, the average order value expanded 11% over the prior second quarter.

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan. With U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder, Colo., the company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.