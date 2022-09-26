Elevator Pitches at Groceryshop

At the recent Groceryshop show, which took place Sept. 19-22 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Progressive Grocer got to talk to a wide variety of vendors about their tech offerings. While the conversations went into greater detail about their respective solutions, PG also asked them each to provide an “elevator pitch” distilling the chief advantages for retailers that adopted their companies’ particular technologies. Following are their responses, which have been slightly edited for clarity:

Katie Seawell, chief commercial officer, Bowery Farming: “At Bowery, we are growing smart indoor vertical farms close to the communities we serve in completely controlled environments, which is enabling us to grow produce 365 days a year in a way that is fresher, safer, more flavorful, and in a way that’s more sustainable.”

Arvin Jawa, VP, retail industry strategy, Diebold Nixdorf: “Today’s consumers expect the ability to have journeys they can select on their own, including a self-service journey. The benefit of self-service enables you to lower the cost of your operations [and] increase the customer experience quotient, and you can do that with Diebold Nixdorf solutions because we’re much more modular, open and available.”

Sarah Engel, president, January Digital: “We have this strength of having brand-side experts – we literally know what you’re going through. You’re not not solving these challenges because your team’s not smart; it’s incredibly complicated, so having that outside viewpoint to help you create the structure to be able to test and learn, the structure to be able to transform, that will allow you to determine which of your priorities need to be at the top, how you’re going to get after them, how you’re going to measure it. The structure of that, and having that outside point of view, will allow you to get to an end point that is actually beneficial to the company. … There’s pieces that you are experts at – you understand grocery – [but] there are pieces in terms of the digital transformation, in terms of customer understanding, in terms of how to turn that into priorities that actually grow your business that our team can bring in and provide your team, be that extension of your team without your having to hire all that internally.”

Shekar Raman, CEO, Birdzi: “We help retailers create true one-to-one personalization at scale, with minimal marketing overhead, and maximize shopper profitability.”

Stan Zylowski, CEO and co-founder, Movista: “If you truly want to win, you need to have clear visibility to not just your employees, but also your vendors and your service partners, and if you have those things, you will have a significant competitive advantage versus your competitors. Your out-of-stocks will be lower, and your customers will be more delighted with the experience they have inside your stores.”

Peter N. Cloutier, growth and strategic partnerships lead, ChaseDesign: “There is no area of the store that has changed more than checkout, whether that’s self-checkout or some other [solution], so I would approach that from two perspectives. First is buy online, pick up in store. … [W]hen you go to pick up something in store, about 80% of those people do not walk in the store at all; they pick up what they’re there for and leave. So, you lose all of the impulse purchase, and the experience sucks. Shoppers tell us from our surveys that they sit in the car anywhere from eight to 15 minutes – it’s dead time. Lots of opportunity for marketing, for loyalty, for taking that time and turning that into a positive experience for the shopper. So, at a minimum, rethink how buy online, pick up at the curbside is done. … We understand how shopper behaviors can be affected by stimuli and reimagining experience – we’re really good at that. So I would look at picking up the curbside piece. I would also look at the in-store piece. The whole notion that people all go to cash registers now to check out is kind of old-school. … [T]he solution that we came up with [for American Express] that’s currently at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, [enables] you [to] simply scan your credit card, walk in, grab what you want and walk out. It’s working phenomenally well. Don’t think of it as just self-checkout. Think of it all as customer service and also vend, believe it or not. So when you go to customer service to pick up your order, again, there’s a lot of dead time, people are in a mind frame to pick up what they want and leave, there’s some time there … you can use, frankly, to cross-sell, upsell, trade in, trade across, to get more out of that shopper, and certainly you can provide more relevance in that customer service scenario. The opportunity is self-checkout and buy online, pick up in store. We’re really good at fixing those things.”

Teresa Aprile, CEO, Brandcrush: “Retailers have a big gap in their ad tech stack. Only 20% of retail media assets are well served by ad tech. The other 80% – powerful marketing channels to influence and engage shoppers on their fast approaches – are well underserved. Brandcrush is an omnichannel retail media platform that makes it easy to buy and sell shopper marketing across the entire retail media ecosystem, in store, out of store and online.”