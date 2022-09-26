Elevator Pitches at Groceryshop

Ofek Lavian, CEO, Forage: “In six words: Forage helps merchants accept EBT online. Many grocers already know the benefit of this, and know that there’s 42 million Americans in this country, one out of every eight individuals, that rely on government assistance to buy food … for their families. It’s a very complex process … to accept [EBT] online, and Forage is the simplest way to both use the technical integrations to make that possible through [an] e-commerce solution, as well as on the government compliance side. We’re now one of three payment processors in the country that can do that.”
Kristina Herrmann, chief business officer, Forage: “Forage enables online groceries to make their services more accessible across income demographics by reaching to the low-income customer demographic and enabling the payment method that they use to buy food.”
John Carroll, chief growth officer, Acosta: “Sharing data is the key to unlocking value for both the CPG and the retailer, and doing that is really understanding … who the best shopper, the most profitable shopper, is for the retailer, and then how do those manufacturers, [retailers] and brands fit with that shopper. Getting on the same page about understanding what the shopper … wants, and then providing them the right offers, versus just stacking it high and selling low, but the right strategic offers to really grow the business together profitably, that’s the future of the business.”
Christian Freese, head of U.S. and Canada, grocery and new verticals, Uber: “It’s a no-brainer. Tell me why you shouldn’t [use our service]. We make it so easy for a grocer to come online. We can take anybody online … within 30 days. You can go online, and then you have access to lots of incremental sales, because we bring, very likely, users to you that you wouldn’t have access to in any other way. And they’re really valuable, lots of repeat users, frequency, so it’s a win-win in the end, when it comes to us growing your business online. And if you care about market share, that’s probably the one spot where you should be right now in all the marketplaces. I’m not saying don’t go on the other marketplaces; what I’m saying is, it’s just a no-brainer to be everywhere.”
Mike Weber, CMO, Upshop: “We do operations experience management, so it’s all about [a] smarter, more connected, in-store experience. [W]e really help retailers ‘pull off’ the perfect store walk every day. So, you think about out-of-stocks, freshest products, everything is all ready to go for that order, that e-comm order is picked in the most efficient way. Our platform makes that happen, and, most importantly … we want to make sure we have the app that brings it all to life, and that helps the associate do that job in the easiest way possible, because everybody’s talking about technology; not enough people are talking about the associate. And we know that their job’s already hard enough, so what we want to do is help them make it happen and help them actually not even have to think about the next task they have to do, [so that] by the time that they’re leaving the store, they’re not just exhausted. And because they work as teams, a lot of grocery stores know that [when] you put together strong teams, they bond and they bring the brand to life, and that’s what we’re trying to live up to.”
Steve Cunningham, sales director, Retail, Scandit: “The first reason to consider Scandit is that we’re extremely interested in understanding our clients’ business first, before there’s an application for our technology. Ultimately, we’re looking to partner with those retailers that are looking to drive change, to drive operational efficiencies, to drive down costs, to drive additional revenue. And understanding the areas that they want to focus on, where our technology is of benefit, is of utmost importance to us.”
Stephen Midgley, VP, marketing, Invafresh: “Invafresh gives you visibility and control across the entire fresh perimeter to help you maximize margin, offset labor issues, increase sales and provide a better personal experience.”
Ryan Goldman, VP of marketing, Moloco: “[G]iven [the] problem [of profitability at scale] and also given the changes that we’re already seeing in terms of protecting the privacy of the consumer, being able to actually have a good user experience across the board and driving high relevance, that all sort of points at this idea that performance advertising is the opportunity within the context of retail media. What Moloco does is uses the retailer’s own first-party data, combines it with a really robust and well-tested machine-learning algorithm, as well as a really easy-to-use merchant-and-advertiser interface, so that the onboarding is easy, the targeting is highly relevant and it’s not disruptive, and the outcomes are actually measurable and tied back to, ‘Is this driving more purchases? Is it bringing customers back a second or third time? Are we doing it in the context of the point at which they’re most likely to actually make a purchase, which is the point of sale?’ And that’s what Moloco really emphasizes.”
Having the chance to interact with technology vendors and find out how their solutions can help their businesses has always been the chief attraction of an event like Groceryshop, and it still holds true, even after a prolonged period of virtual meetings. As Natalie Knight, CFO of Ahold Delhaize, remarked when speaking to PG about the benefits of checking out the “latest and greatest” offerings in person, after the social isolation of COVID, these types of industry gatherings, which provide ample opportunities for face-to-face meetings, are “more relevant than ever.”