Woodman’s Latest Store Opens at Mall

Woodman’s Market’s latest store, which opened Aug. 10, is located at Stratford Square Mall, an indoor shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Ill.

“With food prices at a steep price due to inflation, Woodman’s will provide the Bloomingdale community with fair and balanced pricing,” noted Igal Nassim, director of leasing at Great Neck, N.Y.-based Mason Asset Management, which oversees leasing at Stratford Square Mall. “We are committed to keeping Stratford Square as a focal point of the community, and our team is working on a number of exciting additions to the property. We are currently in communication with a movie theatre chain and family entertainment tenant to fill some of our vacant anchor spaces, and we're in conversation with some residential developers to look at adding housing opportunities to the property.”

Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s is an economically priced retailer that will provide the local community with clothing and housewares as well as food products. Open 24 hours a day, the new store is located at the site of a former Macy’s at 1 Stratford Drive in Bloomingdale. The independent grocer has 19 stores spanning from northern Wisconsin to the greater Chicago area.

Other grocers that have opened stores within shopping malls in recent years include Woodbury, Minn.-based Kowalski’s Markets, in the Twin Cities area, and Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans, in Natick, Mass.

Family-owned Wegmans, which operates 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts, is No. 35 The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.