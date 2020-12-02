Kowalski's Markets Finds Opportunity in Shopping Malls

Kowalski's Markets has chosen its next two grocery locations, both in former Herberger's spaces at Minneapolis-St. Paul shopping malls. The supermarket chain has signed a lease for a 30,000-square-foot store at Rosedale and is expected to sign another one at Southdale soon, according to the The Star Tribune.

"These are both great markets for us that we've been looking at for some time," Mike Oase, COO for Kowalski's, told The Star Tribune. "Both malls are well managed, but we've been waiting for the right partnerships and developers and the right timing. Rosedale and Southdale have done a lot to improve their malls."

Kowalski's entrance at Rosedale is part of a larger $200 million expansion for the mall, which could include apartments, two hotels, senior-housing units and additional commercial space once completed. The Rosedale grocery store is expected to open in early 2022.

As many department store chains continue to close their doors, such as Macy's recent announcement to close 125 stores, their former locations could be just the opportunity food retailers need.

Kowalski’s Market began in 1983, when Jim and Mary Anne Kowalski opened the first store under that banner, in St. Paul, Minn. Today, the family operates 11 stores in the Twin Cities area.