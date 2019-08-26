Kowalski's Seafood Program 1st to be Recognized by the James Beard Foundation

Kowalski's Markets is the first retailer to receive the highest "leader" designation in the James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch seafood sustainability program. Customarily, the program has honored restaurant chefs and seafood suppliers for helping establish a more sustainable seafood supply chain.

Smart Catch leaders must score 80 percent or higher on back-to back assessments, have two or fewer "red" items and 8% or less "red" volume — those that are overfished, caught or farmed in ways that harm other marine life or the environment, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program — complete at least three assessments in the calendar year, and have no items listed as endangered on the International Union of Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

The Smart Catch program offers training and support to participants so they can serve seafood fished or farmed in responsible ways that don't harm the environment.

Kowalski's Market was also recognized last month as the first retailer to receive the Certified Humane Raised and Handled label from Middleburg, Va.-based Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC). This designation is traditionally given to farmers, ranchers and producers.

Kowalski’s Market began in 1983 when Jim and Mary Anne Kowalski opened the first store under that banner, in St. Paul, Minn. Today, the family operates 11 stores in the Twin Cities area.