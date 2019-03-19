BJ’s Joins Global Partnership for Sustainable Seafood

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has joined the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) Global Partnership as a funding partner. In taking part, BJ’s joins more than 90 stakeholders industry-wide in addressing the seafood sector’s sustainability challenges.



“BJ’s Wholesale Club is committed to providing sustainably sourced seafood to our members,” noted Scott Williams, VP, own brands and quality at Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, which operates 216 clubs and 138 BJ's Gas locations in 16 eastern states. “We’re excited to join The Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative to deepen our commitment to responsible sourcing and helping the industry find solutions.”

Based in The Netherlands, the GSSI is a public-private partnership, working towards more sustainable seafood for the planet. Other retailer partners are international retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize, Canadian grocer Loblaws, European food retailer Metro, U.K. supermarket chains Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, and St. Louis-based Schnucks, No. 31 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, which joined last May.