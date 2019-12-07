The Importance of Transparency in Seafood Sustainability

As the old saying goes, knowledge is power. Today in the seafood industry, we know a lot more than we knew before. We know that if you fish a certain species in the same location over and over again, that stock will eventually have difficulty replenishing. We know that some fishing methods can inadvertently capture more than the intended catch. Supply chain transparency is one of the most powerful ways we can wield this knowledge.

When we empower customers to think about where their seafood is coming from, how well the species is doing, and how seafood can be fished with equipment and methods that cause the least disruption to other creatures and their habitats, we empower them to make more informed decisions for a more sustainable world.

That’s why since 2009, Publix has partnered with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) to leverage up-to-date information on fisheries and engage stakeholders along the supply chain to become more sustainable. And in 2017, we were recognized as the first U.S. supermarket retailer to participate in SFP’s Ocean Disclosure Project (ODP), which promotes supply chain transparency.

This partnership not only enables us to provide more sustainable seafood options to our customers, but also puts us in a unique position to actively work with fisheries to do better.