Could Supermarkets Be Key to Boosting Malls?

Today malls, tomorrow … airports?

As the traditional shopping center concept continues to fade, anchor department stores close and mall traffic drops, could grocery stores be the ingredient for a new recipe for retail success?

According to the May 2018 Retail Investor Sentiment Report from Real Capital Markets, real estate investors prefer anchored shopping centers, especially those anchored by supermarkets. In fact, nearly half of survey respondents said anchored centers are currently the most attractive retail investment today, while fewer than half felt the same about strip centers, RE Journals reported.

Additionally, investors responding to the survey said retailers need to create experiences for consumers that can’t be realized by shopping online.

“No one can buy an ice cream cone, get their laundry, put gas in their car or check out a liquor store on Amazon,” Joe Cosenza, vice chairman with Oak Brook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate, told RE Journals. “These are the kinds of tenants that tag along with all good grocery stores.”

So, what other venues might be ripe for entry by supermarkets?

French grocer Carrefour may have the answer: airports.