Whole Foods Reveals Its Top PL Sold via Amazon

With a number of its private label products up for sale on Amazon.com since the ecommerce giant purchased it in August, natural grocer Whole Foods Market has reported the top-performing items among the lot.

Among the 365 Everyday Value products, Organic Dark Chocolate with Coconut (3-ounce), Organic Crunchy Pretzel Sticks, Four Cheese Thin Crust Pizza and Organic Fruit Strips performed the strongest. The products are available through Amazon.com, including the ecommerce service’s Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now.

In addition to top-sellers on Amazon, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods said that 2017 saw the highest sales of turkeys and sweet potatoes in history across its operations. The news follows several waves of price cuts on select grocery staples, including the most recent one, focused on best-selling holiday essentials.

Whole Foods also revealed the most popular among its prepared offerings, which, during the holiday season, range from full turkey dinners to exclusive offerings developed by local chef partners. Top picks this year, according to customers, are the 9-inch Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan Pie from Four & Twenty Blackbirds, a New York pie shop; the Thanksgiving dinner for 12; and the vegan meal from Vedge, a Philadelphia vegan eatery.

Further showing its convergence of operations with those of its new parent, Whole Foods shared the most common cooking queries voiced this holiday season to all Alexa-enabled technology. The top question was “Give me a recipe for hot chocolate,” followed closely by “How do you make chocolate chip cookies?” The grocer has already been stocking a number of Amazon’s electronic devices in more than 100 of its stores in time for the holiday season, including the Echo and Echo Dot, both of which use the Alexa voice-assistant technology.