Whole Foods Opens New Small Concept in NYC

Whole Foods, which revealed it was abandoning its 365 concept and looking to other formats to expand its footprint, recently converted a former Whole Body location into a Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood. The new concept is located next door to a full-size Whole Foods Market.

The 2,500-square-foot store, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m.-11 p.m., focuses on grab-and-go items and a self-checkout kiosk (staffed checkouts are also available), making it easy for the on-the-go consumer to grab coffee or tea from Allegro, including Daily Brew powered by Bulletproof, along with fresh juices and two seasonal kombuchas on tap; a selection of prepared foods, including breakfast bowls and oatmeal; and lunch and dinner options such as paninis, half chickens, salmon and sides.

The store also features a build-your-own-acai-bowl bar with self-serve bowls, a first of itskind in the Northeast, offering customers an acai base to top with a selection fresh cut fruit, granola, nuts, berries and more.

Daily Shop also highlights local products by offering Gotham Greens pesto and salad dressings, Balthazar breads, New Yorker Bagels, Dunwell Doughnuts, Dough Doughnuts, By the Way Bakery cakes, and Lillys cookies. Other highlights include:

A produce section featuring seasonal citrus, mangoes, avocados and, bananas, along with cut fruit and luau bowls in the coolers

A curated selection of flowers, including potted orchids and plants

Self-serve baked goods, including vegan and other special diet offerings, as well as local favorites – and, of course, New York bagels

A mochi freezer with popular flavors such as vanilla, mango, strawberry, and chocolate

Two-dedicated grocery aisles highlighting single-serve convenience-based and everyday essentials – and even a tins of pet food for shoppers' furry friends

A small Whole Body section featuring toothbrushes, shampoos, deodorant, cough drops, candles and travel-sized products

Prime Member Deals highlighted throughout the store with blue weekly deal and yellow sale signage

