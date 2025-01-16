Whole Foods Market Is Searching for Local and Emerging Brands
On the Verge 2024 Cohort Revealed
In 2023, Whole Foods Market introduced a second LEAP cohort, “On the Verge,” to deepen opportunities and foster growth with local and emerging suppliers currently carried in select Whole Foods Market stores. According to the company, these brands demonstrate serious growth potential, keep trends top of mind, and align with Whole Foods' values and priorities.
On the Verge participants have officially been selected for 2025 after being nominated by Whole Foods Market Merchants and Foragers. Selected suppliers include Bon AppéSweet, Chuza, Clevr Blends, FOND Bone Broth, Mimi Cheng’s, NUFS, Tamalitoz by Sugar Rox, TruJoy Yogurt, Umaro Foods and Ziba Foods.
“Our 2025 On the Verge cohort participants have truly impressed the Whole Foods Market team with their dedication and vision, and we’re thrilled to help them explore the next phase of their brand growth,” said Kelly Landrieu, principal planner for local and emerging brands. “Mentoring these brands is one of the most exciting and personal ways we can be hands-on with emerging producers, and we can’t wait to see what their success looks like in the future.”
Interested brands can visit the Information for Potential Suppliers page on Whole Foods’ website for more information on LEAP and the application link.
Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.