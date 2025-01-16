 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Market Is Searching for Local and Emerging Brands

Natural food retailer opens accelerator program and announces newest members of On The Verge cohort
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods
Whole Foods Market is accepting applications for its 2025 Local and Emerging Accelerator Program.

Whole Foods Market has opened the application process for its 2025 Local and Emerging Accelerator program (LEAP). Launched in 2022, the initiative fosters mentorship for cohort members with Whole Foods experts, provides educational opportunities and gives participants the potential for direct financial support. The products from LEAP cohort members are also considered for shelf placement at select Whole Foods stores, upon completion of the six-month program.

“Whole Foods Market is seeking 10 passionate and creative founders of innovative brands to join our fourth LEAP Early Growth cohort,” said Alyssa Vescio, SVP of center store, sourcing and product development at the grocer. “Encouraging emerging brands and giving them the necessary tools to reach success through this program creates a dynamic platform for innovation and enriches the shopping experience for customers who are just as passionate about taste and discovery as we are.”

Selected participants for the Early Growth cohort will undergo a 12-week educational curriculum. Once complete, participants will be considered for placement on the grocer’s shelves in their home city or area. They will also be eligible to be considered for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund managed by the Austin Community Foundation, with proceeds benefiting the Whole Foods Market Foundation.

On the Verge 2024 Cohort Revealed

In 2023, Whole Foods Market introduced a second LEAP cohort, “On the Verge,” to deepen opportunities and foster growth with local and emerging suppliers currently carried in select Whole Foods Market stores. According to the company, these brands demonstrate serious growth potential, keep trends top of mind, and align with Whole Foods' values and priorities.

On the Verge participants have officially been selected for 2025 after being nominated by Whole Foods Market Merchants and Foragers. Selected suppliers include Bon AppéSweet, Chuza, Clevr Blends, FOND Bone Broth, Mimi Cheng’s, NUFS, Tamalitoz by Sugar Rox, TruJoy Yogurt, Umaro Foods and Ziba Foods.

“Our 2025 On the Verge cohort participants have truly impressed the Whole Foods Market team with their dedication and vision, and we’re thrilled to help them explore the next phase of their brand growth,” said Kelly Landrieu, principal planner for local and emerging brands. “Mentoring these brands is one of the most exciting and personal ways we can be hands-on with emerging producers, and we can’t wait to see what their success looks like in the future.”

Interested brands can visit the Information for Potential Suppliers page on Whole Foods’ website for more information on LEAP and the application link.

Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century

