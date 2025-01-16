Whole Foods Market Is Searching for Local and Emerging Brands

Whole Foods Market has opened the application process for its 2025 Local and Emerging Accelerator program (LEAP). Launched in 2022, the initiative fosters mentorship for cohort members with Whole Foods experts, provides educational opportunities and gives participants the potential for direct financial support. The products from LEAP cohort members are also considered for shelf placement at select Whole Foods stores, upon completion of the six-month program.

“Whole Foods Market is seeking 10 passionate and creative founders of innovative brands to join our fourth LEAP Early Growth cohort,” said Alyssa Vescio, SVP of center store, sourcing and product development at the grocer. “Encouraging emerging brands and giving them the necessary tools to reach success through this program creates a dynamic platform for innovation and enriches the shopping experience for customers who are just as passionate about taste and discovery as we are.”

Selected participants for the Early Growth cohort will undergo a 12-week educational curriculum. Once complete, participants will be considered for placement on the grocer’s shelves in their home city or area. They will also be eligible to be considered for a $25,000 equity investment from a donor-advised fund managed by the Austin Community Foundation, with proceeds benefiting the Whole Foods Market Foundation.