Already known for its plant-based cookie dough bars, Whoa Dough has now come out with Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. The sweet and salty refrigerated snack can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine chocolate chip cookies within minutes. Created as a nutritious and allergen-friendly snack, clean-ingredient Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough contains only 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, offering a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough. It’s also certified gluten-free; vegan; egg-, nut-, soy- and dairy-free; Non-GMO Project Verified; and OU kosher. The item debuted at the Summer Fancy Food Show last month and will be available at national retailers starting in September, with a 6.9-ounce resealable pouch retailing for a suggested $6.99.