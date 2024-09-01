With Dry January now upon us and the sober curious movement gaining steam, hard-seltzer maker White Claw has launched White Claw 0% Alcohol, billed by the brand as a one-of-a-kind premium adult seltzer offering a depth of flavor complexity that makes it taste and feel like an alcoholic beverage. After years of research and breakthroughs, including the development of a proprietary plant-based sweetener technology, White Claw found a way to replicate that complexity, resulting in “the most significant new alcohol category since prohibition.” Created with ultra-refined seltzer, White Claw 0% Alcohol not only combines iconic White Claw flavors with elevated new secondary beverage alcohol drinks notes, but also adds hydrating electrolytes, half as many as are found in some leading sports drinks, with just a fraction of the sugar (2 grams) and calories (15) per 12-ounce slim can. The line’s bold, refreshing varieties are Black Cherry Cranberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Peach Orange Blossom and Lime Yuzu. The first two flavors are available in variety 12-packs and single-flavor 6-packs, while the last two come in variety 12-packs. White Claw 0% Alcohol’s suggested retail price ranges are $17.49-$19.99 for the 12-packs and $10.99-$11.49 for the 6-packs. White Claw is a brand of Mark Anthony Brewing.