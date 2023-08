Created by two sisters, Whipnotic aims to revolutionize whipped cream through innovative technology. A press of the can’s patented nozzle dispenses a swirl of all-natural flavors for a keto-friendly, guilt-free dessert or snacking option made with real cream. Joining the line’s initial flavors of Vanilla Salted Caramel and Strawberry Swirl in the coming weeks are Brownie Batter and Peach Mango. A 7-ounce can of any variety of the refrigerated product retails for a suggested $7.49.