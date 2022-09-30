Which Grocers Are Best in Merchandising for Frozen, Dairy?

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has named the winners of its latest Golden Penguin Awards. Grocers from around the country, including independent, family-run and corporate-owned stores, were honored for their efforts during June Dairy Month and for NFRA’s Summer Favorites ice cream and novelties promotions. CPGs were honored as well.

Winners were named across several categories, such as community involvement, in-store displays, in-store events and marketing campaigns by manufacturers, retailers and private brands. Effective social media campaigns were also recognized.

[Read more: "How Retailers Can Drive Frozen Food Purchases"]

For June Dairy Month, winners include the following:

Community involvement: Weis Markets, Inc., Sunbury, Pa.

In-store display: Acme Markets Store 4913, Newtown, Pa.; Albertsons Intermountain #177, Boise, Idaho; Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.; Crystal Farms, Edina, Minn.; Land O’Lakes, Arden Hills, Minn.; Weis Markets, Sunbury, Pa.

In-store event: Albertsons Cos., Portland division; Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.; Weis Markets, Sunbury, Pa.

Overall marketing campaign, manufacturer: Land O’Lakes, Arden Hills, Minn.

Overall marketing campaign, retailer: Brookshire Grocery Co., Lindale, Texas; Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.; Acme/Safeway, Mid-Atlantic Division, Malvern, Pa.; Weis Markets, Sunbury, Pa.

Private brand campaign: Weis Markets, Sunbury, Pa.

Social media campaign: Weis Markets, Sunbury, Pa.; Land O’Lakes Arden Hills, Minn.; CME/Safeway, Mid-Atlantic Division, Malvern, Pa.

For the Summer Favorites ice cream and novelties promotion, the following companies have received gold awards:

Community involvement: Bubbies Ice Cream, Phoenix

In-store display: Albertsons #197, Phoenix; Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.; Hy-Vee $1033, Blue Springs, Mo.; Hy-Vee #1465, Omaha, Neb.; Hy-Vee #1620, South Sioux City, Neb.; Hy-Vee #1636, Spencer, Iowa; Hy-Vee #1871, Watertown, S.D.; Hy-Vee #1890, West Des Moines, Iowa; Wesselman’s Supermarket, Newburgh, Ind.; Woodmans #122, Appleton, Wis.

In-store event: Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.

Overall marketing campaign, manufacturer: Bubbies Ice Cream

Overall marketing campaign, retailer: Albsco SW/Acosta-Impact NSS, Phoenix; Babbs Supermarket, Spencer, Ind.; Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.; Giant Food, Hyattsville, Md.; The Kroger Co., Cincinnati

Social media campaign: Bubbies Ice Cream

NFRA also bestowed 16 silver distinctions for June Dairy Month and 31 silver awards for the Summer Favorites campaign. The full list of winners is available online.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA will celebrate the Golden Penguin Award recipients during the organization’s annual convention that runs Oct. 15-18 in Orlando, Fla. The highest scoring entry in each of the overall marketing campaign categories will be revealed as Top Marketers during the awards luncheon.

In addition to the Golden Penguins handed out for summer initiatives, NFRA fields a Golden Penguin competition for Frozen Foods Month in March.