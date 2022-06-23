NFRA Unveils 2022 March Frozen Food Month Golden Penguin Winners

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has revealed the winners of the Golden Penguin Awards for outstanding efforts in promoting the trade organization’s 2022 March Frozen Food Month promotion. In recognition of these efforts, NFRA bestowed 22 Gold Awards and 36 Silver Awards.

The Golden Penguin Awards enable companies from any segment of the industry to be nationally recognized for excellence in merchandising and marketing frozen and refrigerated foods. The Gold winners will be honored during the NFRA Convention, set for Oct. 15-18 in Orlando, Fla., with the highest-scoring entry in each of the Overall Marketing Campaign subcategories revealed as Top Marketers during the Awards Luncheon at the convention.

NFRA’s Golden Penguin Awards program features 10 categories that reflect current marketing practices, among them In-Store Display, In-Store Event, Community Involvement, Social Media Campaign, Private Brand Campaign and Overall Marketing Campaign, with subcategories for Retailer, Wholesaler, Manufacturer, Sales Agent and Local Association. Additionally, the Top Marketer Awards honor the cream of the crop – only the highest-scoring entry in each of the Overall Marketing Campaign subcategories will be named a Top Marketer.

Gold Winners

Community Involvement:

Acme/Safeway Eastern, Mid-Atlantic Division, Philadelphia

In-Store Display:

Acme Markets Store #3961, Bordentown, N.J.; Assisting Company: Marketing by TKE, Flourtown, Pa.

Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.; Assisting Company: Kemps, St. Paul, Minn.

IGA #39, Hardinsburg, Ky.; Assisting Company: Schraad Sales & Marketing, Oklahoma City, Okla.

IGA #463, Loogootee, Ind.; Assisting Company: Schraad Sales & Marketing, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Price Less IGA #490, Franklin, Ky.; Assisting Company: Schraad Sales & Marketing, Oklahoma City, Okla.

In-Store Event:

Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.

Overall Marketing Campaign, Local Association:

Frozen & Refrigerated Food Council of Northern California, Roseville, Calif.

North Florida Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association, Jacksonville, Fla.

Overall Marketing Campaign, Manufacturer:

Ateeco Inc./Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Shenandoah, Pa.

B&G Foods Inc., Parsippany, N.J.

Overall Marketing Campaign, Retailer:

Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.

Houchens Food Group, Bowling Green, Ky.

Hy-Vee, West Des Moines, Iowa

Acme/Safeway Eastern, Mid-Atlantic Division, Philadelphia

Weis Markets, Sunbury, Pa.

Overall Marketing Campaign, Sales Agent:

Schraad Sales & Marketing, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Private Brand Campaign:

Smart & Final, Los Angeles

Social Media Campaign:

Albertsons Cos.-Portland Division, Happy Valley, Ore.

Houchens Food Group, Bowling Green, Ky.

MDI, Hickory, N.C.

Smart & Final, Los Angeles

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, sales agents and associations of any size could enter any category applicable to their business. Entries were judged on their own merit, taking into consideration organization size and/or program budget.

Companies can also take part in the Golden Penguin competition for NFRA’s other promotions for June Dairy Month and June/July Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties.

Based in Harrisburg, Pa., NFRA is the nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. The organization is the sponsor of March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, and October Cool Food for Kids educational outreach program. NFRA holds the annual National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention in October.