AFFI Offers Toolkit for Frozen Food Month

The deep freeze of winter may be receding in many parts of the country, but the frozen foods category is just getting warmed up. The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) kicked off Frozen Foods Month this week by sharing information on the category and resources to help grocers draw shoppers to the frozen food aisle.

As part of its 2022 Frozen Advantage Toolkit, AFFI reports that the frozen category feeds 99.4% of U.S. households. The toolkit can be used to tout the benefits of frozen foods, including nutrition, food waste reduction, value and ease of use and preparation. AFFI is also providing suggested social media content, graphics and email banners as part of the online resource.

“Whether its wild blueberries farmed for generations in Maine, vegetables grown with pride in the Pacific Northwest or the authentic taste of Asian flavors made in the Midwest, AFFI is proud to represent the many ways frozen feeds the American economy. During March’s Frozen Food Month, and throughout the year, frozen foods help American families eat healthily, especially during this period of food inflation and supply chain disruption,” remarked Alison Bodor, president and CEO of AFFI.

According to Arlington, Va.-based AFFI, frozen meals continue to resonate with consumers as many people continue to cook at home and seek out budget-friendly products. The organization shared data from research firm IRI showing that frozen food sales topped $66.4 billion for a 52-week period ending Dec. 26, 2021, a 1% increase over the previous year. AFFI also notes that older Millennials account for the largest segment of frozen food customers, representing 48% of buyers.