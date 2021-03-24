American Frozen Food Institute Offers Food Safety Course

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), together with the International Food Protection Training Institute (IFPTI), has launched a Listeria Control Specialist certificate program for food safety management in food-manufacturing facilities.

Based on AFFI’s Listeria Control Program, the curriculum is designed by subject-matter experts and food safety professionals from across the food industry, with the goal of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) prevention and control inside frozen food facilities.

“AFFI is committed to advancing food safety throughout the frozen value chain,” noted AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. “The Listeria Control Specialist certificate program is the latest example of how AFFI is raising the bar on food safety practices to help prevent and control Lm.”

Those who complete the five-course certificate program will be formally recognized as experts designated to control Lm within their facilities. Others who may benefit from the program include regulatory officials, sanitation and quality professionals, construction and maintenance contractors, or anyone else who wants to learn how to control Lm in food-manufacturing facilities.

“AFFI is a recognized food safety leader and IFPTI is excited to expand our portfolio of food safety training to include this important certificate program specifically on Lm control,” said Gerald Wojtala, executive director of Portage, Michigan-based IPFTI, a nonprofit that develops and delivers standards-based, career-spanning food protection training under cooperative agreements with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “The program is not specific to frozen food facilities, so anyone who manages sanitary operations in food-manufacturing settings will benefit – as will companies as they build a culture of food safety within their plants.”

Arlington, Virginia-based AFFI represents all segments of the frozen food supply chain, from manufacturers to suppliers and distributors.