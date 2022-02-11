AFFI Bolsters Leadership Team

“These promotions and reorganization align with AFFI’s core areas of strengths in science, advocacy and communications to allow us to deliver real results for our members,” added Bodor.

The frozen food sector experienced an uptick in sales during the pandemic, when many consumers aimed to stock up on shelf-stable foods. Its popularity continues as new healthy options are introduced and weary home chefs gravitate toward easy-to-prepare meals. Last year, AFFI developed a new strategic plan and website to ensure that its members can continue providing consumers with access to safe, nutritious and easy-to-prepare frozen foods. AFFI’s strategic plan is supported by three areas of focus:

Advocate: Grounded in science, mitigate risks to the frozen food business

Elevate: Elevate frozen’s voice and build champions to promote the benefits of frozen foods

Innovate: Drive solutions for innovative category performance

Arlington, Va.-based AFFI is the member-driven national trade association representing all segments of the frozen food supply chain, from manufacturers to suppliers and distributors. AFFI advocates before legislative and regulatory entities on the industry’s behalf, serves as the voice for the industry and convenes industry leadership to create an environment where frozen foods are essential in a dynamic marketplace.