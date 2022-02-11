AFFI Bolsters Leadership Team

The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) has reorganized its staff to enhance organizational effectiveness and boost member companies’ return on investment.
“We have a culture of constant improvement at AFFI, and consistently challenge ourselves to deliver more value to our members,” said Alison Bodor, president and CEO at AFFI. “These changes make AFFI more effective and well positioned to help the entire frozen food value chain serve our members better, faster and more completely than ever before.”
Changes to the AFFI staff include:
Adrienne Seiling, formerly VP of strategic communications, is now SVP of industry affairs and member services. In her new role, she will oversee AFFI’s event and education programing, membership, business partnerships, and production of valuable market trends to drive industry growth.
Sanjay Gummalla, formerly VP of regulatory and technical affairs, is now SVP of scientific affairs and special projects. He will continue to focus on science to ground AFFI’s public policy positions and further AFFI’s reputation as a credible partner with peer trade associations and government. He will also lead AFFI’s sustainability initiatives.
Brian Peteritas, formerly director of marketing and communications, is now senior director of member marketing and business development.
Lory Reveil, formerly director of scientific affairs, is now senior director of scientific affairs.
“These promotions and reorganization align with AFFI’s core areas of strengths in science, advocacy and communications to allow us to deliver real results for our members,” added Bodor.
The frozen food sector experienced an uptick in sales during the pandemic, when many consumers aimed to stock up on shelf-stable foods. Its popularity continues as new healthy options are introduced and weary home chefs gravitate toward easy-to-prepare meals. Last year, AFFI developed a new strategic plan and website to ensure that its members can continue providing consumers with access to safe, nutritious and easy-to-prepare frozen foods. AFFI’s strategic plan is supported by three areas of focus:
Advocate: Grounded in science, mitigate risks to the frozen food business
Elevate: Elevate frozen’s voice and build champions to promote the benefits of frozen foods
Innovate: Drive solutions for innovative category performance
Arlington, Va.-based AFFI is the member-driven national trade association representing all segments of the frozen food supply chain, from manufacturers to suppliers and distributors. AFFI advocates before legislative and regulatory entities on the industry’s behalf, serves as the voice for the industry and convenes industry leadership to create an environment where frozen foods are essential in a dynamic marketplace.