NGA Announces Staff Changes, Updates

Ahead of The NGA Show slated to begin at the end of February, the National Grocers Association announced some key personnel changes. Among the new or different positions:

Maggie White has been promoted to senior director of the NGA Foundation from her current director role. Going forward, she will lead efforts to expand the group’s supporter base and identify new opportunities to enhance programs and offerings.

Robert Yeakel has been elevated to senior director of government relations, guiding NGA as it pursues its legislative and regulatory goals.

Mary Whitehead will take an expanded role at NGA following her promotion to senior manager of marketing. In this capacity, she will manage the production of the group’s marketing assets and tools.

LaKesha Gathers-Flowers is now senior manager, executive office and board liaison, adding responsibilities to support NGA Board of Directors operations.

Marvelle Wright has been promoted to manager, accounting transactions and member support from a prior position as a specialist in accounts receivable and payable.

Jonathan Downey’s title has been updated to SVP of membership and industry relations, and his work will include oversight of the membership department and efforts to grow membership across NGA’s retailer, wholesaler and associate categories.

“I congratulate our team members for their accomplishments and thank everyone on our staff for their hard work and dedication toward NGA’s members and mission,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “The most important part of any organization is its people and NGA is fortunate to have a best-in-class team that comes to work every day focused on supporting our members. As we kick off a year-long celebration of NGA’s 40th anniversary, our association is renewing its commitment to helping ensure that communities across the country are able to benefit by being served by local, community-focused businesses.”

The NGA Show will take place Feb. 27-March 1 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.