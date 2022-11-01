Chris Christie Slated to Keynote 2022 NGA Show

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will serve as the opening keynote speaker at the 2022 NGA Show, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 27-March 1 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. The keynote speaker is sponsored by The Kraft Heinz Co.

The 55th governor of New Jersey (2010-18) and former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Christie is currently a senior legal and political commentator at ABC News, the managing member of the Christie Law Firm and Christie 55 Solutions LLC, and the author of “Let Me Finish,” an account of his rise to power, and “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” He was also chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Committee and chairman of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

“With his trademark charisma and candor, Gov. Christie will provide NGA Show attendees an in-depth understanding of what is happening in the nation’s capital and what it means for our industry,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the national trade association that represents the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “He highlights that achievable solutions and unrelenting leadership will help move us forward and help solve the most pressing issues in Washington. Thanks again to Kraft Heinz for their ongoing support of the NGA Show and the keynote speaker.”

Held annually for more than 30 years, The NGA Show connects supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket sector. The trade show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA).