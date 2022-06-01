Walmart, CVS, Sprouts Leaders to Speak on Surging Demand of Nonfood Categories

Kimple recently sat down and spoke with Store Brands about the keynote. She brings a wealth of experience in digital and retail, overseeing digital merchandising and ops at such retailers as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Linens N Things and The Children’s Place. As part of the FMI study on e-commerce, FitForCommerce mystery shopped the online retail locations of stores to see how their private brands measured.

The virtual event is free for retailers to attend and suppliers can attend for $99. In between sessions, there are short networking breaks via the virtual platform. Once registered, a webcast of the sessions will be available on-demand for free.

CLICK here to register for the virtual event.