FMI Research IDs Where Private Brands Excel, Fall Short in E-Grocery

A recurring theme throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been the acceleration of online grocery shopping, but just how well have private brands fared?

According to the retailers and manufacturers surveyed by FMI - The Food Industry Association, for its latest "Power of Private Brands" report, 67% of the private label assortment was made available online to shoppers during 2020; 14% of private-brand sales were done online; and private brands grew 73% through e-commerce during the year.

It’s clear that there’s a foundation of success already in place by retailers to promote private brands to the growing number of online shoppers. However, FMI’s report also noted a lack of private-brand measurement online by retailers, and some areas where branded CPGs remain out in front of owned brands.

Doug Baker, VP, industry relations at Arlington, Va.-based FMI, told Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands that what surprised him most in the research was that 61% of food retailers surveyed said e-commerce, including home delivery and click-and-collect internet sales, is considered “a major opportunity for private brands,” and that percentage was even higher for companies already actively underway with private-brand e-commerce programs.

The report also found that more than half of the respondents said “they are boosting private-brand strategies for e-commerce,” including these main tactics that were put in place last year:

39% said that they promoted private brands through email promotions and digital circulars;

33% leveraged search engine optimization; and

33% put a priority on promoting store brands via online brand pages and storefronts.

An effort to focus on those areas could be in response to where national brands seem to be out in front of private brands in grocery e-commerce.