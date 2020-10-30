FMI Sizes Up Pandemic's Impact on Private Brands

And by the numbers, there's still some momentum behind private brands. In accordance with IRI, the latest "Power of Private Brands" report observed that private-brand sales outperformed national brand sales early on in the pandemic (up more than 15%), but after May 31, national brands outperformed store brands by a little more than 2%. Chicago-based IRI projects $15 billion to $20 billion in private-brand sales growth overall in 2020, a .6% gain in share.

Additionally, the latest report found that 33% of American consumers surveyed said they'll purchase “more private brands than before the pandemic,” and 13% said they'll purchase “much more.” Executives at food retailers feel the same, with 93% of them saying that they believe store brands to be “extremely or very important.”

“We’re encouraged that our consumer research suggests one-third of Americans expect to purchase more private brands going forward. We’ll need to maintain momentum for more meals shared at home with private brands, which is supported by the c-suite suggesting major investments in private brands in the future,” Doug Baker, VP of industry relations at Arlington, Virginia-based FMI – The Food Industry Association, told Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands.

“Both economic and supply-chain challenges have influenced the power of private brands during the pandemic,” Baker said. “Regarding the economy, we often witness upswings in private-brand purchases during recessions, and the current state of the economy would suggest consumers are seeking out ways to expand their food dollar. In addition, COVID-19 has affected grocery prices more than nearly any other category of consumer spending, so food prices also play a significant factor for budget-conscious shoppers, supporting store brand selection. As a bright spot for brand owners during the pandemic, out-of-stocks did encourage consumers to try brands that they might not have in the past, including private brands.”

As for private-brand opportunities going forward, the report found more than 83% of food retailer executives believe fresh foods, such as bakery and deli, represent a major opportunity for private brands.

Retailers will continue to emphasize e-commerce, too. The report noted that 76% of retailers find home delivery, click-and-collect services and e-commerce a “major growth opportunity.” Lastly, to help grow private brands, nearly 70% of the retailers surveyed said that they may “increase the number of suppliers” to diversify supply.