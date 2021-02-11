Plant Based World Expo Taps Former NFL Player as Keynoter

Scheduled for Dec. 9-10 at the Javits Center, in New York, Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW), which bills itself the only professional 100% plant-based-focused event for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors and manufacturers, will welcome as its keynote speaker Tyler Lorenzen, former NFL player and now CEO of Minneapolis-based Puris Proteins.

Along with Lorenzen, the event will feature industry leaders from such organizations as the Plant Based Foods Association; Vejii; The Good Food Institute; Envision Group, A Division of Compass Group; Kroger; and SPINS.

“The plant-based industry is growing faster than ever and is expected to exceed $162 billion within the next decade,” noted Benjamin Davis, VP of content at PBW, which is produced by Shelton, Conn.-based JD Events. “Our programming this year is carefully curated to meet the evolving needs of foodservice and retail industry professionals who are looking for the best ways to meet enormous consumer demand. From merchandising and e-commerce to plant-based trends and next-generation plant-based products, PBW has it all.”

An estimated 3,000 attendees will be able to sample innovative products from companies committed to harnessing the power of plant-based. In addition to industry speakers, the B2B conference and expo will offer more than 250 exhibitors and brands from around the world, as well as high-level networking, learning and tasting opportunities. Exhibitors will showcase innovations in plant-based pork products, ice cream and functional foods, to name just a few examples.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.